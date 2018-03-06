News

Turkey to set up camps for 170,000 people near Syria's Idlib: sources

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will set up camps to settle 170,000 people in nine locations near Syria's Idlib, and in the area Ankara controls by further east in northern Syria, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies, which six weeks ago launched an operation in the Idlib region targeting the Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters, also control a swathe of land further east in Syria that stretching from the area around Azaz to the Euphrates river, which was taken during its "Euphrates Shield" operation that ended in early in 2017.


(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

