Alcohol limits continue for Tennant Creek

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol in Tennant Creek in response to an increase in alcohol-related offences, particularly domestic violence, have been extended for another week.

Licensing director-general Cindy Bravos says early indications suggest the restrictions, put in place last week, have alleviated conditions in the Northern Territory town.

"But the sale, provision and consumption of takeaway alcohol and its subsequent harm to the community is still of significant concern," Ms Bravos said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As a consequence, I have today determined to impose the same restrictions on the sale of takeaway alcohol for another seven days."

The restrictions apply to six venues in the town including the Tennant Creek and Goldfields hotels and will limit the amount of takeaway alcohol that can be bought and when it can be purchased.

Takeaway alcohol will only be sold from 3pm to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, with limits on the amount of beer, wine, fortified wine or mixed drinks that can be purchased in a single transaction.

The restrictions follow the recent sexual assault of a two-year-old girl at a home in Tennant Creek, with charges brought against a 24-year-old man, which prompted the Northern Territory government to launch an immediate investigation and send more police to the town.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.