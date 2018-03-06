News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Terrified woman locks snake in her bathroom - and you'll never guess where it ended up
Snake finds sneaky hiding spot after terrified woman locks it in bathroom

Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms: FT

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - A consortium led by Citigroup Inc , Zurich Insurance Group AG and Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC) will develop a set of cyber security standards that fintech companies can sign up to, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms: FT

Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms: FT

The group was formed as a result of a meeting held by the World Economic Forum last year to promote cooperation between the public and private sectors, the FT said. http://on.ft.com/2FqDLzX
Founding members of the grouping, which include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and U.S.-based online lender Kabbage, and participants say they aim to produce a set of standards within the next six to 12 months, according to FT.
Citi, Zurich Insurance and DTCC were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission called for "clearer" cyber risk disclosure and asked companies to adopt specific policies restricting executive trading in shares while a hack was being investigated.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Back To Top
feedback