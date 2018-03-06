Tas govt advisor steps down over email

A senior advisor to Tasmania's Premier Will Hodgman has quit three days after the state election after being caught sending an "inappropriate" email.

Mr Hodgman said Martine Haley offered her resignation on Tuesday and deeply regrets her actions.

"(She) has personally apologised to the person involved," he said in a statement.

"Ms Haley has made an important contribution to my government over the past four years and I wish her well.

"While it is possible to get caught up in the heat of an election environment and make a mistake, I expect the highest standards of behaviour at all times from my staff, as does the Tasmanian public."

The ABC reports Ms Haley used a secret email account to attack opponents as well as the alias 'Alice Wood-Jones' to troll Labor pages on Facebook.

Mr Hodgman on Tuesday morning ruled out setting up an audit into his staff, saying he did not believe the behaviour was widespread.

"I don't believe it is necessary," he told reporters in his first press conference since Saturday's election win.

"A lot happens in election environments. A lot is said and done. But to behave in that sort of way is unacceptable at any time."