Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

FXJ - FAIRFAX - up 0.5 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at 72 cents

Fairfax Media and NZME will have to negotiate again if they win their appeal against the NZ High Court's decision to block their attempted merger.

MHJ - MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL - up 5.5 cents, or 5.1 per cent, at $1.135

The jewellery chain will close 80 per cent of its struggling Emma & Roe stores at the cost of up to $7.9 million, with just six outlets surviving the cull.

NWS - NEWS CORP - up 45 cents, or 2.2 per cent, at $21.12

TLS - TELSTRA - up 7 cents, or 2.1 per cent, at $3.37

Foxtel and Fox Sports will merge into a single company by the end of June, with News Corp owning 65 per cent of the new entity and Telstra the remainder.

RFG - RETAIL FOOD GROUP - down 15.5 cents, or 12 per cent, at $1.14

Shares in the owner of Donut King and Gloria Jean's have continued to plunge after the company announced the closure of up to 200 stores and acknowledged the need to reset its business model and improve its support for franchisees.