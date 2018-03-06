Mega-union no longer just a miner concern

THE CFMEU MERGER WITH THE MUA AND TCFUA
* Expected membership of 144,000, just over one per cent of Australia's workforce
* Likely to have hundreds of millions of dollars in assets, mainly thanks to the maritime and mining divisions
* Deep war chest for legal battles and paying fines
* CFMEU has been fined millions of dollars for breaching workplace laws
* Unions officially amalgamate on March 27
* New union will be the Construction Forestry Maritime Mining and Energy Union (CFMMEU)
* Union bosses say it will push for better wages and more accountability from corporations
* Business groups say it will be a "disaster" because the two unions have a history of lawlessness
* Union says current laws restrict workers' rights and reform is needed.
(SOURCE: CFMMEU, Australia Mining and Metals Association)