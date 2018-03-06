Tuttle embracing Super Reds responsibility

Queensland Reds halfback James Tuttle is relishing the huge vote of confidence shown in him by coach Brad Thorn after penning a new Super Rugby deal.

James Tuttle has played 20 Super Rugby games for the Queensland Reds since his debut in 2016.

Thrust into the starting role after Thorn's decision to banish Nick Frisby and the salary-cap squeeze which made a play for Will Genia impossible, Tuttle has signed with the Reds until the end of 2019.

The 21-year-old is seen as a star of the future and a Wallabies halfback in waiting, having previously captained the Australian Schoolboys, Australian under-20s and NRC winners Queensland Country in recent years.

He has also taken on the Reds' goalkicking duties and in two games so far this season, he has only missed once in six attempts.

Accuracy with the boot is badly needed at Ballymore given his predecessor, Quade Cooper, had a career record of just 69 per cent and let many opportunities for points go begging last year.

The No.9 jersey seems to be Tuttle's for the long term, with Frisby - who has played five times for Walabies - on loan to Bordeaux in France and unlikely to get a shot at Super Rugby level once he returns.

"Thorny's put a lot of trust in me. I'm stoked about that," Tuttle told reporters on Tuesday.

"If you talk to a lot of the players, they'll say the same thing - he's quite demanding in his standards.

"You play (for) your state and your family and things like that but he is a bloke who you really don't want to disappoint."

With just 20 games for Queensland to his name, Tuttle is one of the most inexperienced halfbacks in Australia and admits he is a long way from the finished product.

Although his early work alongside five-eighth Jono Lance is encouraging, it's his combination with Hamish Stewart that will be key to any future success for the Reds.

Lance is due to move to English side Worcester Warriors at the end of the season and Stewart - Tuttle's NRC playmaking partner - is in line to grab the No.10 jersey on a full-time basis.