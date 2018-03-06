RBA leaves cash rate unchanged at 1.5%

The Reserve Bank of Australia has left the cash rate unchanged at 1.5 per cent as it forecast stronger economic growth in 2018 and a gradual rise in inflation.

The RBA board's decision means its official interest rate has been at a record low for 19 months.

The central bank said in a statement accompanying the decision that it expects the Australian economy to grow at a faster rate in 2018 than it did in 2017, though inflation is expected to rise only slightly to just above two per cent.

The Australian dollar edged higher following the RBA's announcement, and was at 77.92 US cents at 1440 AEDT, from 77.85 US cents prior to the news.