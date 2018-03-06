Kasiano in line for Storm NRL debut

Hard-hitting prop Sam Kasiano is set to be unleashed against his former NRL team when Melbourne begin their premiership defence on Saturday night in Perth.

Flying out of Melbourne on Tuesday with the squad, Kasiano hasn't played since injuring his ankle last month in the Storm's first pre-season match against Newcastle.

However, the 27-year-old has impressed Melbourne's coaching staff with his training and new-look physique, dropping more than 10kg since his arrival at the club.

Looking to regain his 2012 form when he was named Dally M prop of the year, Kasiano is an important recruit, given the loss of another big body in Jordan McLean to North Quensland.

Fellow Storm prop Jesse Bromwich said he'd been on the receiving end of some Kasiano hits at training and was eager to see him do some damage against his former club.

"I did a few sessions with him, as I had to stay behind when the team went to Brisbane to play the Cowboys, and he was hitting me pretty hard during a couple of those sessions," Bromwich said.

"He's a big body, a good ball player, got a good offload and he has trimmed down a lot and worked really hard so I'm excited for him to see how much improvement he has made and I'm very happy to be on his side."

The Bulldogs have also added some muscle with star signing Aaron Woods joining from the Wests Tigers to provide a formidable front row alongside fellow Test prop David Klemmer.

"They have some big bodies in the middle and Woods brings a passing game to their pack and I know Klemmer is pretty aggressive," Bromwich said.

"We know what we are getting ourselves into and we plan on going out there and playing a good game."

Bromwich said he felt his own pack was in good shape, with players like young giant Nelson Asofa-Solomona learning from their World Cup experience.

"A year in footy is a long time and I think Nelson's improved over the pre-season so I'm looking forward to building some combinations over the year."