Vocus chairman leaves after five months

Vocus Group has announced yet another change to its leadership team, with chairman Vaughan Bowen leaving the struggling telco after only five months in the role.

Mr Bowen has been replaced by former Telstra chairman Bob Mansfield a week after the company announced the departure of chief executive Geoff Horth by mutual agreement.

Vocus - which owns iPrimus and dodo, and last month cut its outlook following a sharp fall in first-half profit - said Mr Bowen's departure was at his own request after he proposed the search for a new chief executive would be "best served by the appointment of an independent, non-executive chairman".