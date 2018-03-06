Bargain buy Lutreola set for city debut

He is also sired by Street Cry, and that is where the comparisons end between Lutreola and super mare Winx.

The gelding started life at Godolphin, and after being unplaced in two starts, he was put up for sale and bought by Wyong trainer Stephen Schofield.

A former jockey who has trained for 12 years, Schofield was delighted to pick up the Darley-bred three-year-old for $3000 in Melbourne last year.

"I was lucky. He was the last lot up at a tried horse sale. Everyone else had gone home," Schofield said.

Lutreola has more than recouped his purchase price with two seconds for Schofield who is bringing him to Warwick Farm for his first metropolitan race.

Schofield, who has three horses in work, employed the same low cost strategy effectively when he bought another Street Cry gelding for $5000 two years ago.

Courtly, Schofield's last city runner in May last year, has so far made $103,755 for his trainer and part-owner.

"If they (Godolphin) don't think they're going to reach great heights they get rid of them. It's a good way to buy them," Schofield said.

"All the hard work's been done. They take nine or 10 runs before they start producing their best."

Lutreola has his seventh start for Schofield in a Maiden Handicap (1600m) on Wednesday.

He was nosed out by Flying in a photo-finish over the same distance at Wyong on February 20.

"He had a cosy run on the fence and gained a bit of confidence from that run," Schofield said.

However, the barrier draw has tempered Schofield's enthusiasm with Lutreola to jump from the outside gate.

"He's going good but he'll need a bit of luck from that draw," he said.

Although three of Lutreola's past four starts have been over 1600m, Schofield thought he might get further.

"I think he wants a bit further. I got him for the right money and now I just have to place him in the right races," he said.