Tigers take Shield sting out of Redbacks

Tasmania's Sheffield Shield final hopes remain very much alive, with the Tigers taking a firm grip at the midway point of their match against South Australia in Hobart.
At stumps on Tuesday, South Australia had limped to 7-170 in their first innings, still trailing the home side by 223 runs.
The Redbacks, needing to win the second-last round match to have any chance of reaching a third-successive final, made a disastrous start, being reduced to 3-59.
Veteran pair Callum Ferguson (51) and Tom Cooper (33) sparked a brief revival, but both were dismissed along with reliable in-form wicketkeeper Alex Carey, as SA lost 3-15 during the final overs.
It was a strong all-round bowling performance from Tasmania, headlined by Tom Rogers who took 3-45.
Test paceman Jackson Bird returned 1-38 off 15 overs in his first match back from injury.
The Tigers were all out for an imposing 393 just after lunch, having begun day two at 6-281.
Former Test wicketkeeper Matthew Wade continued his recent good form with 68, while there were handy contributions down the order from Tom Rogers (41) and Bird (32).