Tigers take Shield sting out of Redbacks

Tasmania's Sheffield Shield final hopes remain very much alive, with the Tigers taking a firm grip at the midway point of their match against South Australia in Hobart.

Tom Rogers' three wickets have Tasmania on top in the Hobart Shield match against South Australia.

At stumps on Tuesday, South Australia had limped to 7-170 in their first innings, still trailing the home side by 223 runs.

The Redbacks, needing to win the second-last round match to have any chance of reaching a third-successive final, made a disastrous start, being reduced to 3-59.

Veteran pair Callum Ferguson (51) and Tom Cooper (33) sparked a brief revival, but both were dismissed along with reliable in-form wicketkeeper Alex Carey, as SA lost 3-15 during the final overs.

It was a strong all-round bowling performance from Tasmania, headlined by Tom Rogers who took 3-45.

Test paceman Jackson Bird returned 1-38 off 15 overs in his first match back from injury.

The Tigers were all out for an imposing 393 just after lunch, having begun day two at 6-281.

Former Test wicketkeeper Matthew Wade continued his recent good form with 68, while there were handy contributions down the order from Tom Rogers (41) and Bird (32).