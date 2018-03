TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd <5406.T> President and Chief Executive Hiroya Kawasaki will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Tuesday regarding its report on a four-month investigation into its data falsification scandal by external investigators.

Japan's third-biggest steelmaker said it would issue a news release at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) ahead of the briefing.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)