Trump to meet companies that use steel, aluminum to discuss tariffs: Bloomberg

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet on Thursday with executives of U.S. companies that use steel and aluminum to discuss his proposed tariffs on the imports of the two metals, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

It said the meeting was arranged by White House economic adviser Gary Cohn as part of an effort inside the administration to halt or blunt Trump's push for tariffs on steel and aluminum, and would include representatives of breweries, beverage can manufacturers, the oil industry, and automakers.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

