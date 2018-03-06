Greens in Europe to 'destroy' roo industry

A Greens-led delegation is out to destroy the kangaroo meat industry as it lobbies key European decision-makers, a senior federal government minister says.

Greens senator Lee Rhiannon is in Brussels to discuss with European Parliament members what she terms the "major risk" culling and harvesting poses to the world's largest marsupials.

About five million roos were harvested in the three years to 2015 from a population of about 45 million, according to government data.

But the trip has been slammed by federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud and an Australian National University wildlife researcher.

"It's absolutely disgusting that she would go over there and try and destroy the kangaroo industry that has huge potential for jobs in regional Australia," Mr Littleproud told reporters on Tuesday.

"They are out there propagating false information."

The NSW senator argues kangaroo population and growth rates are inflated and that millions of dependent joeys are killed every decade.

She's joined in Belgium by NSW Animal Justice Party MP Mark Pearson and an ecologist who disputes the grounds supporting culling.

The trip coincides with the European premiere of controversial Australian documentary Kangaroo: A Love-Hate Story hosted by the EU parliament.

"We will use the evidence to show that kangaroos are in trouble," Senator Rhiannon said.

ANU zoologist George Wilson says animal activists' arguments against factory farming can be supported by some evidence.

But he said they resembled the "noisy minority" in the climate change debate when discussing the marsupials.

"In this case, all they have is their ideology running a line that really does not bear any scientific scrutiny," Dr Wilson said.