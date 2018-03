Australia's current account deficit has widened to $14.02 billion in the December quarter, from the September quarter's $11.01 billion, seasonally adjusted figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show.

The deficit on goods and services rose by $2.06 billion to $13.08 billion in the quarter, which is expected to detract 0.5 percentage points from economic growth in the December quarter, for which data will be released on Wednesday.