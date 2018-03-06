News

Solar systems smash record installations

AAP /

The sun continues to shine on Australia's solar industry with a record 3.5 million panels installed on our rooftops last year.

A record 3.5 million solar panels were installed on Australia's rooftops last year.



The record 1057 megawatts of capacity in small-scale systems installed across the country smashed the previous record set in 2012, and the average system size has also doubled since then, new Clean Energy Regulator figures released on Tuesday show.

The regulator's executive general manager Mark Williamson says there is increasing interest in renewables from households, community centres, schools and small businesses as a way to take control of electricity bills, but it is also good news for reducing carbon emissions.

