Tas premier lauds 'emphatic' poll victory

Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman says his government's re-election was an "emphatic victory" and has rejected suggestions the Liberal Party bought its way back into power.

Tas Premier Will Hodgman has rejected suggestions the Liberal Party bought its way back into power.

"Without doubt, this was an emphatic victory for a majority Liberal government," Mr Hodgman told reporters in Hobart on Tuesday at his first press conference since Saturday's poll.

"It is patronising for anyone to state that an election could be bought or that people's votes could be bought."

Labor and the Greens have accused the Liberals of buying their return to power through a big-spending election campaign funded by pokies barons.

But Mr Hodgman shrugged off the claims, pointing to "political parties that are out of touch with the voters they seek to represent".

The Liberals won at least 13 of 25 lower house seats on Saturday night.

Labor campaigned heavily on a bold policy to phase out poker machines from the state's pubs and clubs by 2023.

The Liberals, in contrast, want to keep the machines in all venues until at least 2043.