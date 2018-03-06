News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Massive storms spark asbestos fears after roofs torn off as cleanups get underway
'Mummy are we going to die?' Storm terrifies families, sparks asbestos fears

Farmers could survive US tariffs: minister

AAP /

Australia's agriculture minister believes farmers have access to enough global markets to survive any escalation in tariffs from the United States.

David Littleproud says the government's record on trade deals, including landing the Trans-Pacific Partnership, has put agriculture in a strong place to absorb any shocks from US President Donald Trump's decision.

"We've been able to spread the risk globally around the world for our producers in the agricultural sector but also in terms of other industries," Mr Littleproud told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

Back To Top
feedback