Redress exclusion is racist: inquiry

Excluding people convicted of serious crimes from the national child abuse redress scheme effectively amounts to systemic racism, an indigenous agency says.

Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency representative Megan Van Den Berg criticised the move to exclude survivors who have committed serious crimes and thereby judge who is deserving or undeserving.

"These exclusions will disproportionately exclude Aboriginal victims due to the over-representation of Aboriginal people in the justice and criminal systems, therefore amounting to systemic racism and a breach of Australia's human rights obligations," she told a Senate inquiry on Tuesday.