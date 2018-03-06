News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Massive storms spark asbestos fears after roofs torn off as cleanups get underway
'Mummy are we going to die?' Storm terrifies families, sparks asbestos fears

U.S. trade envoy says tariffs are an incentive to get NAFTA deal done

Reuters
Reuters /

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed blanket tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are an "incentive" for Canada and Mexico to conclude a NAFTA trade deal with the United States, Trump's trade envoy said on Monday after NAFTA negotiators ended the latest round of renegotiation talks.

"I presented it as a positive thing," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters, adding: "It is my view that it's an incentive to get a deal."




(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Will Dunham)

Back To Top
feedback