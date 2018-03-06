Port coach Hinkley bullish at AFL chances

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley is bullish.

The arrival of several big names has Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley primed for a big year.

He's topped-up his beaten AFL elimination finalists from last year with some serious talent.

He reckons the depth in his squad is the best it has been as he enters the sixth year as Power coach.

And he's embracing expectation that Port can take that next step to become a premiership contender.

But, Hinkley says, there's a but.

"We're bullish about the upcoming season," he told AAP.

"But all 18 clubs would be in a similar position in one way or another."

Hinkley has added top-end talent - ex-Brisbane captain Tom Rockliff, ex-Melbourne whipping boy Jack Watts, ex-Geelong livewire Steven Motlop.

He's taken punts on former Melbourne captain Jack Trengove, ex-Gold Coaster Trent McKenzie and North Melbourne's Lindsay Thomas.

Those six players join a club seeking to build on recent accomplishments.

Last year, Port boasted the second-best defence and the second-best attack - on points conceded and scored during the minor round.

They led the league for inside 50s, and scores from stoppages.

"Our overall game is pretty strong," Hinkley said.

"But if you break that down further, against the better sides we weren't at those same levels.

"And as much anything, it was about our finish."

Port ranked 16th for goal accuracy and 17th for disposal efficiency last year.

Which is where Rockliff, Motlop and Watts come in - particularly the latter, who Hinkley has earmarked for a forward posting.

"We have brought him here to finish, we think that is one of Jack's greatest weapons," Hinkley said of the 153-gamer.

Asked if he was surprised to lure all three of Watts, Rockliff and Motlop, whose brother Daniel played for Port, Hinkley said: "I'm not sure we're surprised.

"Do you set out thinking you're going to get them all is a different question," he added.

"We probably don't expect that you'll get (all three) but we thought that we had a really healthy case.

"It has been reported recently that Port Adelaide is a pretty good club to play for now and people want to come now.

"Motlop had some family connection to Port Adelaide and that always helps and Rockliff and Watts were exciting to get."

Rockliff steps straight into a rich midfield: the sheer brilliance of Robbie Gray and Chad Wingard; contested-ball animals Ollie Wines and Sam Powell-Pepper; the speed of Travis Boak, Jared Polec and Brad Ebert.

And they'll be serviced by All-Australian ruck Paddy Ryder.

"You have never got too many good midfielders," Hinkley said.

"Our challenge is to find the right spots so that will be interesting for us but we think we have got a really good balance."

Onballers will be expected to kick goals to complement an attack underpinned by key pillars Charlie Dixon and Justin Westhoff.

And Hinkley also expected improvement from the sixth-youngest backline in the competition last year.

"It's a young group, really young ... it's an area that should provide us with natural growth, natural improvement," he said.

"And if they do that together, that group gel even tighter and that will make them harder to play against."

But, Hinkley said, there's another but.

"I don't care what people say, you need a bit of luck," he said.

"If people say you don't need a bit of luck in this game, they're stupid."

PORT ADELAIDE

Coach: Ken Hinkley

Captain: Travis Boak

Last five years: 5-3-9-10-7

Premierships: 1 (2004).

Key five: Robbie Gray, Paddy Ryder, Chad Wingard, Charlie Dixon, Ollie Wines.

One to watch: Jack Watts. After nine much-discussed seasons at Melbourne, the maligned forward gets a fresh start at the Power. Can he become the player the Demons thought they were getting with the No.1 pick at the 2008 draft? At his best, the 26-year-old can be a valuable asset to a side with top-four ambitions.

Ins: Dom Barry (Glenelg, SANFL), Kane Farrell (Bendigo U18), Joel Garner (Eastern U18), Sam Hayes (Eastern U18), Trent McKenzie (Gold Coast), Steven Motlop (Geelong), Tom Rockliff (Brisbane), Jake Patmore (Claremont, WAFL), Lindsay Thomas (North Melbourne), Jack Trengove (Melbourne), Jack Watts (Melbourne).

Outs: Brendon Ah Chee (West Coast), Logan Austin (St Kilda), Brett Eddy (delisted), Jarman Impey (Hawthorn), Nathan Krakouer (retired), Matthew Lobbe (Carlton), Angus Monfries (retired), Jesse Palmer (delisted), Jackson Trengove (Western Bulldogs), Matt White (retired), Aaron Young (Gold Coast).

Best line-up:

B: Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Clurey, Jack Hombsch

HB: Jasper Pittard, Tom Jonas, Hamish Hartlett

C: Brad Ebert, Ollie Wines, Jared Polec

HF: Travis Boak, Justin Westhoff, Steven Motlop

F: Jack Watts, Charlie Dixon, Robbie Gray

R: Paddy Ryder, Tom Rockliff, Chad Wingard

I: Sam Powell-Pepper, Matthew Broadbent, Dan Houston, Sam Gray

Predicted finish: 6th

Betting (William Hill)

To win the flag: $8.50

To make the top eight: $1.45