Emma & Roe chain to shrink by 80%

AAP /

Jewellery chain Michael Hill International will close 80 per cent of its struggling Emma & Roe stores at the cost of up to $7.9 million, with just six outlets surviving the cull.

The Brisbane-based company expects to close 24 stores by June 30 and the remainder will be repositioned from a so-called charm chain to service the "demi-fine" jewellery segment.

Michael Hill says it will now formalise the non-binding in-principle lease exit terms it has negotiated with most landlords, while landlord negotiations related to the closure of its nine loss-making US stores are ongoing.

