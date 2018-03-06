WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee, said on Monday he will resign on April 1.

Republican U.S. Senator Cochran says he will resign on April 1

"I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge. I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate," Cochran, 80, said in a statement.







(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)