Former cricket greats engage in Warner row

The unsavoury staircase row between Australian vice-captain David Warner and Quinton de Kock has sent Twitter into a frenzy, with three of the most successful Test cricketers also engaging.

As the off-field controversy in the first Test in Durban continues to divide opinion, former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist, ex-vice captain Shane Warne and past South African skipper Graeme Smith expressed their views.

Gilchrist and Smith both agreed it was not a good look for the game while Warne called for the whinging to stop and get on with the cricket.

"Ugly scenes in Durban. Can only assume something very personal has been thrown at @davidwarner31 for this type of reaction. Not a good look all round. #SAvAUS," tweeted Gilchrist.

Smith, one of South Africa's greatest captains, responded.

"Gilly- Warner crossed many personal boundaries with the South Africans, so we can't be surprised when there is eventually a reaction. If players are happy to give it, they have to be prepared to take it,too. On both sides! But agreed not a good look. #SAvsAUS.

"Chat, banter, sledging has always been a part of any series between SA & Oz. Both sides always give it out. Respect is the key & and I hope nothing personal was said to any player towards anyone from either side. Have a beer together afterwards & get on with it - stop the whinging!" tweeted Warne.

Twitter reaction has been varied with many saying Warner should be able to take and get as good as he gives with some arguing sledging should not get personal.

A CCTV video, published by South African outlet Independent Media, shows a fired-up Warner remonstrating with de Kock as the teams walked upstairs to the change rooms during the fourth day of the Test, which Australia won by 118 runs.

According to the Australians, de Kock made disparaging comments about Warner's wife Candice, who is also in Durban.

"We were certainly very chirpy out on the field as well. As far as I'm aware we didn't get personal towards Quinton," said skipper Steve Smith.

"I don't think it was personal at all, but Faf can say what he likes I guess.

"What he (de Kock) said got a little bit personal towards Davey and as we saw it certainly provoked an emotional response. Those things aren't on and you can't be getting into somebody's personal life ... that's crossing the line."

South African skipper Faf du Plessis argued "there was a lot of personal stuff being said by both parties".

Du Plessis and Proteas media manager Mohammed Moosajee wouldn't get into the nitty-gritty but the hosts are alleging Warner made reference to de Kock's sister and mother in some verbals, with one report claiming he also called de Kock - a South African Coloured - a "bush pig."

The incident is being investigated by match referee Jeff Crowe and the International Cricket Council.