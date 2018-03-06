Matildas down China for Algarve play-off

Coach Alen Stajcic will use the Matildas' third-place Algarve Cup play-off to give fringe players valuable minutes before next month's World Cup qualifiers.

Having topped their group but fallen short of the final on goal difference following Tuesday's 2-0 win over China, Australia will play Portugal for bronze early on Thursday morning AEDT.

It will mark the second time in five days the Matildas meet the world No.38 host nation - having drawn 0-0 on Saturday - and the national team's fourth game in a week.

Stajcic has treated the invitational tournament as a depth-building exercise ahead of April's Asian Cup in Jordan.

That approach is even more crucial amid a growing injury toll set to spill over into the competition that decides his side's World Cup fate.

"We would have preferred a different opponent than Portugal, only because we've already played Portugal here and it would have been a good experience to play another nation," Stajcic said.

"In our final game we'll give some of the players who haven't played as many minutes game time."

Stajcic handed Western Sydney 17-year-old Rachel Lowe her first cap against a compact China, while Alex Chidiac and Michelle Heyman also got minutes off the bench in an initially cagey tussle broken open by goals to Chloe Logarzo and Sam Kerr.

Despite scoring eight goals against China over November's two friendlies, the world No.4 Matildas couldn't deliver the four required here for the final, to be contested by Sweden and the Netherlands.

"We played with our best rhythm of the tournament today," Stajcic said.

"We still weren't up to our normal standard but it was pleasing, considering the injuries we have and the fact we were playing our third game in six days."

Australia's 14th-ranked counterparts had the better first-half chances, and Australia could thank some resolute defending for their half-time clean sheet.

China allowed Kerr little time on the ball and the Matildas, toiling in a bid to dictate the midfield rhythm, couldn't find a clear passage.

One opened up in the 32nd minute when goalkeeper Wang Fei fumbled Elise Kellond-Knight's free kick.

Kerr toe-poked home but was ruled to have fouled Wang.

A lifeline materialised after the break when well-performing Alanna Kennedy provided a precise ball and Logarzo finished with finesse, looping a header over Wang Fei.

Lisa De Vanna sent a sitter skyward and Wang Shanshan heading marginally wide, before Logarzo struck it clean from 25 metres out but hit the post.

Kerr, on hand for a vital late clearance, finally found the net at the death, clipping a lob past the onrushing 'keeper and into the far corner.