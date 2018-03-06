Fairfax, NZME may renegotiate merger terms

Fairfax Media and NZME will have to negotiate again if they win their appeal against the NZ High Court's decision to block their attempted merger.

"Given changes in the businesses since ... the merger implementation agreement was entered into, new commercial terms will need to be agreed for the merger to proceed," NZME said in a statement.

Fairfax's NZ subsidiary Stuff said last month it will sell or close more than a third of its print publications to cut costs after the High Court backed a decision by the NZ competition watchdog to block its merger with rival NZME.