Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:
NST - NORTHERN STAR
NCM - NEWCREST MINING
EVN - EVOLUTION
Gold prices dropped on Monday as a stronger US dollar outweighed the impact of uncertainty created by Italy's unclear election result and fears of a possible global trade war.
ORG - ORIGIN ENERGY
OSH - OIL SEARCH
STO - SANTOS
WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM
Crude oil prices rose along with the US stock market on forecasts for robust oil demand growth and concerns that output from OPEC producers would grow at a much slower pace in coming years.