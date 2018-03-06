Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

NST - NORTHERN STAR

NCM - NEWCREST MINING

EVN - EVOLUTION

Gold prices dropped on Monday as a stronger US dollar outweighed the impact of uncertainty created by Italy's unclear election result and fears of a possible global trade war.

ORG - ORIGIN ENERGY

OSH - OIL SEARCH

STO - SANTOS

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM

Crude oil prices rose along with the US stock market on forecasts for robust oil demand growth and concerns that output from OPEC producers would grow at a much slower pace in coming years.