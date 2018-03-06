Senior UK official says proposed U.S. steel tariffs not 'helpful'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior British official said on Monday that a plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on steel imports is not "helpful."

The official told a small group of reporters the issue was raised with U.S. officials at the State Department and the National Security Council, and that this is exactly the wrong moment for there to be strains in the transatlantic trade relationship.

Trump said last week he would impose broad tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to protect U.S. national security under a Cold War-era trade law, a move that some warn could raise consumer prices and ignite a trade war.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)