News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Like a horror scene': Teen ‘repeatedly slashed in the head with samurai sword’
Teen ‘repeatedly slashed in head with samurai sword’ in horror attack

Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing Co <BA.N> on Monday ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane as it continues to ponder options for a promising niche in the middle of the aircraft market.

Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet

Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet

"Bringing back the 767 (passenger version) - I just don't see it," Randy Tinseth, vice-president of commercial marketing, told reporters on a conference call.

There has been some speculation Boeing would revive the 767 wide-body passenger line to offer airlines a low-price backstop in case a proposed brand-new mid-market plane suffered delays, or in case Boeing decided not to go ahead with that project.



(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Lough)

Back To Top
feedback