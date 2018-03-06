Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet

PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing Co <BA.N> on Monday ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane as it continues to ponder options for a promising niche in the middle of the aircraft market.

"Bringing back the 767 (passenger version) - I just don't see it," Randy Tinseth, vice-president of commercial marketing, told reporters on a conference call.

There has been some speculation Boeing would revive the 767 wide-body passenger line to offer airlines a low-price backstop in case a proposed brand-new mid-market plane suffered delays, or in case Boeing decided not to go ahead with that project.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Lough)