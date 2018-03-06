International markets roundup

NEW YORK: US stocks are moving higher as fears of a global trade war eased following mounting pressure on President Donald Trump to hold off on his threat to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The Dow Jones index was up over one per cent, after slumping 140 points at the open, while all the 11 S&P sectors were higher, led by the information technology index .

Facebook, Amazon and Netflix provided the biggest boost.

US House Speaker Paul Ryan urged the Trump administration not to move forward on new tariffs, citing risks to the economy. Trump said he was not backing down on the plan, saying he did not think that there would be a trade war due to the tariffs.

"There has been a lot of conflicting information in terms of (administration's) plans and it's leading to some back and forth movement in the market," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"Nobody wants to take a big position to sell, only to find the administration change its mind."

Trump's threat of tariffs had rattled investors, with global stock markets sliding since Thursday.

"I think investors have stepped back from the immediate reaction," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago, adding that Ryan's comments were helping some gains.

Heading into the final hour of trade Dow Jones industrial average was up 377.69 points, or 1.54 per cent, at 24,915.75, the S&P 500 was up 29.90 points, or 1.1 per cent, at 2,721.10.

LONDON: Britain's top share index recovered a little lost ground on Monday thanks to gains among mining companies and commodity stocks which had been among the worst hit after US President Trump threatened higher tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.7 per cent at 7,103.30 points by 1008 GMT, in line with a broadly positive European market. However, the index remained close to its lowest level since December 2016, which it reached on Friday.

UK stocks also underperformed European peers with Germany's DAX ending the day up 1.5 per cent and the STOXX 600 up 1.1 per cent.

"The bounce for the FTSE is tepid at best," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said, adding that Brexit was still hanging over the market following a speech by Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday which failed to persuade many investors that a deal with the European Union was any closer.

TOKYO: Asian shares stumbled to near three-week lows on Monday amid fears of a global trade war, while the euro was unsteady in currency markets due to worries that an anti-establishment coalition government could emerge from elections in Italy.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.1 per cent and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 2.3 per cent.

Stocks in Shanghai edged up after Beijing set an annual growth target for the world's No. 2 economy of "around 6.5 per cent" for 2018. That's down from 6.9 per cent last year, but still robust.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 per cent, to 8,279.83.