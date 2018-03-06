Govt urged to fix gaps for women at work

News

Teen ‘repeatedly slashed in head with samurai sword’ in horror attack

Belinda Tasker
AAP /

Working women face major gaps in terms of job security, respect, access to flexibility and training, a study has found.

The findings, released on Tuesday, were based on a survey of 2000 working women aged between 16 and 40 that was carried out by researchers from the University of Sydney's Women, Work & Leadership Research Group.

"We are urgently calling on the government to facilitate and implement a public policy framework that supports young women's career aspirations," one of the study's co-authors, Dr Elizabeth Hill, said.

