Australian stocks expected to rise

Australian stocks are expected to open higher after overseas markets recovered some of the losses made at the end of last week, on the back of US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose hefty trade tariffs.

The Australian share market on Tuesday is tipped to bounce back from its recent losses.

At 0700 AEDT on Tuesday, the share price futures index was up 61 points, or 1.04 per cent, at 5,945.

The Australian share market on Monday ended lower, with mining stocks in particular impacted by the ongoing uncertainty following the announcement last week that the US will impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index closed down 33.9 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 5,895.0 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 32 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 5,996.4 points

However, Wall Street and European stocks bounced back overnight, as fears of a global trade war eased following mounting pressure on President Donald Trump to hold off on his tarrifs threat.

In economic news on Tuesday, Reserve Bank holds its monthly board meeting, and is expected to keep the cash rate unchanged.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release retail spending figures for January, and the current account balance for the December quarter

Meanwhile the Australian dollar is slightly higher, as the US sharemarket bounces back from its recent losses.

At 0700 AEDT on Tuesday, the local currency was worth 77.62 US cents, up from 77.51 US cents on Monday.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 77.62 US cents, from 77.51 on Monday

* 82.44 Japanese yen, from 81.85 yen

* 62.97 euro cents, from 62.93 euro cents

* 56.11 British pence, from 56.22 pence

* 107.41 NZ cents, from 107.33 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 0700 AEDT was $US1,319.72 per fine ounce, from $US1,326.31 per fine ounce on Monday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 1.968pct, unchanged from Monday

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.688pct, unchanged

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* March 2018 10-year bond futures contract at 97.220 (implying a yield of 2.780pct), from 97.270 (2.730pct) on Monday

* March 2018 3-year bond futures contract at 97.905 (2.095pct), from 97.925 (2.075pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)