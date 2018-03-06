News

U.S. charges New York-based company for allegedly targeting foreigners

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said it had charged a New York-based company for a scheme illegally soliciting foreign nationals interested in living in the United States through a federal government investment program.

In a statement, the SEC alleged that the unregistered company, Edwin Shaw LLC, had illegally brokered dozens of investments by such foreigners between April 2014 and March 2017.



(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

