Trump declares won't back down on tariffs, does not expect trade war

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not back down from his planned new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, creating a possible standoff with top lawmakers from his own Republican party who have criticized the planned levies for threatening the U.S. economy and possibly sparking a trade war.

"We're not backing down," Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I don't think you're going to have a trade war."



