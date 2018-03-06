Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic lawmakers ask have asked the White House and Kushner Companies, the family business of President Donald Trump's top adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, for documents following reported loans from Citibank and Apollo Global Management, according to a statement released on Monday.

U.S. House Oversight ranking member Elijah Cummings, Senator Elizabeth Warren and others made the request after media reports that the loans followed White House meetings with Kushner. However, similar requests related to activities of Trump and his associates have mostly been ignored given Democrats' lack of subpoena power in the Republican-controlled Congress.



(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Mark Hosenball)