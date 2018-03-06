Italy's Berlusconi says open to reinforcing center-right to try to form govt.

News

Reuters
Reuters /

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi aims to strengthen a center-right coalition which won the most seats at a national election in Sunday in order to form a government, his party said in a statement on Monday.

Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party was unexpectedly surpassed by the far-right League in the alliance, which together won about 37 percent of the vote, shy of a parliamentary majority.
Forza Italia said Berlusconi had met League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday and congratulated him.


(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Isla Binnie)

