Personal sledging unlikely to stop: Hogg

Having poked the bull and got a serious reaction, Brad Hogg senses South Africa may continue their personal sledging of David Warner in Port Elizabeth.

Former allrounder Brad Hogg expects Quinton de Kock and South Africa to continue their verbal shots.

Footage emerged on Monday of Warner's rage-fuelled rampage, which came when Australian and South African cricketers were walking up stairs at tea on day four of the first Test in Durban.

Warner, furious at an alleged remark about his wife Candice, needed to be physically restrained by teammates as he attempted to physically confront Quinton de Kock.

Steve Smith wouldn't confirm what de Kock said to anger Warner, noting only that it crossed the line and was personal.

The Proteas claim Warner was also directing personal verbals at de Kock, although that has been sternly disputed by Smith.

The four-Test series, which Australia lead 1-0, continues in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

"They'll be trying to nag him in the next three Test matches about his wife now," former Australia spinner Hogg predicted on Fox Sports.

"Or they'll try and say something concerning Candice in the next three Test matches, which is slightly getting under David Warner's skin.

"To be frank, South Africa have found a little sweet spot with David Warner."

Not that Hogg approved.

"You don't say anything about someone's family," he said.

Hogg, who has previously faced de Kock in the Indian Premier League and Twenty20 internationals, was surprised by his alleged barbs.

"He's a very quiet character, nothing really fazes de Kock and I'm surprised that de Kock would say something about someone else's wife," Hogg said.

Du Plessis wouldn't be drawn on what was said by either party, noting de Kock had already moved on from the fracas.

"When you look at him now, it's like nothing happened," he said.

"Quinny's fine. I don't think you'd get a reaction out of Quinton anyway, most of the time."