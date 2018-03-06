News

Britain's health service 'not for sale' in U.S. trade talks: PM May

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that Britain's National Health Service was "not for sale" in any future trade deal with the United States after Brexit.

"I'm absolutely clear that as we look to negotiate a trade deal with the United States of America, the National Health Service will remain as it is today," May told lawmakers in parliament.
"It will remain free at the point of use. The National Health Service is not for sale."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

