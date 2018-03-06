France's Le Drian says more work needed with Iran over ballistics

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday there remained "much work to do" with Iran over its ballistic missile programme and its role in regional conflicts.

Le Drian said after a day of tough talks in Tehran that France would continue discussions with Iran, adding that it was imperative to find a way to bring stability to region.

Le Drian was in Tehran on a delicate mission to reaffirm Europe's support for a nuclear deal that opened Iran's economy while echoing U.S. concern about Tehran's missile programme and role in regional conflicts.



