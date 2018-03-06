News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Like a horror scene': Teen ‘repeatedly slashed in the head with samurai sword’
Teen ‘repeatedly slashed in head with samurai sword’ in horror attack

France's Le Drian says more work needed with Iran over ballistics

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday there remained "much work to do" with Iran over its ballistic missile programme and its role in regional conflicts.

Le Drian said after a day of tough talks in Tehran that France would continue discussions with Iran, adding that it was imperative to find a way to bring stability to region.
Le Drian was in Tehran on a delicate mission to reaffirm Europe's support for a nuclear deal that opened Iran's economy while echoing U.S. concern about Tehran's missile programme and role in regional conflicts.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Back To Top
feedback