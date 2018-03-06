Crows want to bury AFL grand final demons

After a tormented summer, Adelaide midfielder Richard Douglas can't wait to bury some demons.

But Douglas says that will only be achieved when Adelaide's AFL premiership season opens against Essendon on March 23.

Douglas and his Crows teammates have spent the pre-season stewing over their eight-goal grand final loss to Richmond in September.

"It's not that easy to get rid of," Douglas said.

"It's something you think about from time to time but that is part and parcel of being a good footy club.

"You want to put yourself in those (grand final) situations and hopefully if we can get back there again this year, it will be on the other side of the coin."

Douglas said the defeated Crows had learnt plenty from their lame loss to the Tigers in the premiership decider.

"We can't wait to get out there against Essendon and play our best football and hopefully put a few demons from the grand final behind us and move on," he said.

"That is what the whole pre-season has been based around. And round one for us can't come around quick enough.

"When you fall short on the big stage it's never ideal.

"We have had a long summer, a lot of reflection has been done and we're a strong group and a more mature group for it."

Adelaide meet arch-rivals Port Adelaide on Saturday in their final practice game before the premiership season.