RBA expected to keep rates on hold

The Reserve Bank's monthly board meeting has been labelled a "non-event" by one economist, which is music to borrowers' ears at a time other central banks are lifting their interest rates.

The board meeting on Tuesday is widely expected to leave the cash rate at 1.5 per cent, a record low that has been in place since August 2016.

Since the February board meeting, employment has continued to grow but wage growth has remained subdued.

Wages growth is seen as a key factor in determining the timing of an eventual rise in interest rates.

The meeting also comes a day ahead of the national accounts - a comprehensive guide to the wellbeing of the economy.

Economists at this stage expect the economy grew 0.5 per cent in the December quarter for an annual rate of 2.5 per cent, which would be in line with the Reserve Bank's most recent forecast.

However, it will be a little softer than the 2.8 per cent growth rate as of the September quarter.

Economists will finalise their expectations when international trade and government spending figures for the quarter are released on Tuesday.

Monthly retail spending figures for January are also released.

Economists expect spending to have grown by 0.4 per cent, rebounding after the 0.5 per cent drop in December.

Consumer confidence - a guide to future spending - had got off to a positive start to the year, although became unsettled during February through a combination of volatile share markets and political uncertainty caused by the Barnaby Joyce affair.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index is also due on Tuesday.