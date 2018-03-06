Riewoldt backs McCartin for big AFL season

Nick Riewoldt is backing key St Kilda forward Paddy McCartin for a breakout season, provided he can get a decent run of games going.

The No.1 pick in the 2014 national draft only managed five senior games last season, not playing at senior level after round 12 because of concussion issues.

But McCartin impressed in St Kilda's opening pre-season game.

He is seen as the heir to Riewoldt as the Saints' star key forward.

Riewoldt, who retired at the end of last season, said the 21-year-old undoubtedly has what it takes.

"When you go No.1 in the draft, you clearly have a lot of talent," Riewoldt said.

"For various reasons he just hasn't had that continuity, whether it's form or fitness or far.

"If he can find some continuity then absolutely, this can be the year."

On Monday night Riewoldt won the AFL Players Association's Madden Medal, which is awarded to a newly-retired player for his contributions on and off the field.

He is happy with life after football and is also comfortable not having any formal role at the Saints.

While Riewoldt still has contact with some younger Saints, he said everyone needed a clean break.

"From a footy point of view, it will be good for the club and good for the players - it will be good for me, too, to experience something different," he said.

"Cut the cord."

Captain Jarryn Geary also said last month that he no longer feels he has to be worried about competing with Riewoldt's leadership around the club.

"It's amazing how quickly you go from being 'all in' to 'all out'," Riewoldt said.

"I don't really know what's going on at the club.

"That's just how it is, that's the nature of AFL clubs.

"What I can speak about is my experience, when we had senior players move on, it's incumbent for the younger guys to pick it up and really, you're left with no choice."

Like everyone else, Riewoldt is curious about how the Saints will go after narrowly missing out on the finals last season.

"It's a really difficult one to try and read," said Riewoldt, now a TV commentator.

"It would be a guess if I plucked a spot on the ladder."

"I'm still really determined to see the boys go well this year."