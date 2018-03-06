News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Like a horror scene': Teen ‘repeatedly slashed in the head with samurai sword’
Teen ‘repeatedly slashed in head with samurai sword’ in horror attack

Dutch gov't. names former justice minister Blok as new foreign minister

Reuters
Reuters /

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Monday it would appoint Stef Blok as foreign minister, replacing Halbe Zijlstra, who resigned last month after admitting he had lied about a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Blok, who had intended to leave politics after serving as justice minister in the previous cabinet, is a member of Prime Minister Mark Rutte's governing VVD Party.
Although Blok led the VVD's parliamentary faction from 2012-2015, he is not known to have any international political experience.
Zijlstra resigned on Feb. 13 after acknowledging he had fabricated a tale about having personally overheard Putin outline plans for territorial expansion during a private meeting outside Moscow.


(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Back To Top
feedback