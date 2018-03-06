Italy's parliamentary seats: YouTrend projection

(Reuters) - Italy's parliamentary election on Sunday has ended in deadlock, but votes are still being counted and there is not yet a definitive breakdown of parliamentary seats.
The following is a projection by YouTrend of the distribution of seats in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate based on partial results. Definitive results are expected later on Monday.
Lower House chamber (630 seats, majority 316):
5-Star Movement 228
The League 124
Forza Italia (Go Italy!) 104
Brothers of Italy 33
Democratic Party (PD) 109
Free and Equal 14
Other Centre-left 9
Other Centre-right 6
Senate (315 seats, majority 158):
5-Star Movement 113
The League 57
Forza Italia 57
Brothers of Italy 17
Democratic Party 53
Free and Equal 5
Other Centre-left 6
Other Centre-right 5
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Catherine Evans)