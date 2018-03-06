Italy's parliamentary seats: YouTrend projection

(Reuters) - Italy's parliamentary election on Sunday has ended in deadlock, but votes are still being counted and there is not yet a definitive breakdown of parliamentary seats.

The following is a projection by YouTrend of the distribution of seats in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate based on partial results. Definitive results are expected later on Monday.



Lower House chamber (630 seats, majority 316):



5-Star Movement 228

The League 124

Forza Italia (Go Italy!) 104

Brothers of Italy 33

Democratic Party (PD) 109

Free and Equal 14

Other Centre-left 9

Other Centre-right 6

‏

Senate (315 seats, majority 158):



5-Star Movement 113

The League 57

Forza Italia 57

Brothers of Italy 17

Democratic Party 53

Free and Equal 5

Other Centre-left 6

Other Centre-right 5



(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Catherine Evans)