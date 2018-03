WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia on Monday suspended imports of processed meat from South Africa after a deadly listeria outbreak was linked to a factory that manufactures a sausage-type product known as "polony", the agriculture department said.

Namibia joins Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana in banning the product in the wake of the outbreak that has killed 180 lives in South Africa.





