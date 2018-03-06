News

African street vendor shot dead in Florence, Italian suspect arrested

Reuters
Reuters /

FLORENCE (Reuters) - A man shot an African street vendor to death on Monday in Florence, one of Italy's most popular tourist destinations, police said.

Police arrested the 66-year-old Italian who they said had fired six pistol shots at the African as he was selling leather bags, umbrellas and trinkets near a bridge in the Tuscan city.
Police said they had found a suicide note in the suspect's apartment and that checks on social media had shown he had a passion for guns. They did not identify the victim or suggest a motive.
Last month an Italian man with links to anti-immigrant party La Lega opened fire on African migrants in the city of Macerata, wounding six before he was captured, in what police said was a racially motivated attack.

(Reporting Silvia Ognibne; Writing by Philip Pullella; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

