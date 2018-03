JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The chief executive of Tiger Brands said on Monday there was no direct link between the deaths of more than 180 people who tested positive for listeria and its processed cold meat products.

Lawrence McDougall also told a news conference the company had not yet worked out the financial impact of suspending production at two of the company's factories that were linked to the outbreak.





