(Reuters) - Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday that dealing with drug trafficking was a shared responsibility between the United States and Mexico after criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mexico says drug battle a shared role after Trump criticism

Luis Videgaray, who oversees foreign relations for Mexico, wrote in a post on Twitter that the United States and Mexico must work together to stem the flow of narcotics and weapons between the countries.



(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Paul Simao)