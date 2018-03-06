Food producers to gain from world growth

The federal government's commodity forecaster has offered some good news to Australian farmers, saying a strengthening world economy will lift household incomes and support food demand growth.

This will especially be the case in regions important to Australia's agricultural trade, such as the emerging countries of Asia.

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences in its latest review of commodities expects economic growth in China, India and in some south-east Asian countries will be underpinned by low-interest rates and expansion budget policy.

It says Australian agriculture and food producers are already benefiting from rising food demand in Asia.

"Over the 10-years to 2016/17 the share of Australia's total farm exports shipped to Asia increased from 52 per cent to 69 per cent," it says in the report to be released at its two-day annual Outlook conference in Canberra starting on Tuesday.

"Prospects for ongoing export growth to Asia are favourable."

It expects Australian economic growth to be 2.5 per cent for the 2017/18 financial year, growing to three per cent in the next, driven by stronger business investment.

However, a downside risk to this outlook is uncertainty around household consumption.

"Ongoing weak income growth and high household debt could slow household consumption," it says.

Low wage growth and vigorous competition in the retail sector is also keeping a lid on inflation.

In its calculations, the bureau assumes the Australian dollar will ease from an average of 78 US cents in 2017/18 to 76 cents in 2018/19.

It expects the terms of trade will decline gradually due to falling prices for iron ore and metallurgical coal in response to increased global supply and weaker Chinese demand.

Additional downward pressure is assumed to come from interest rates rising faster in the US than in Australia.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud will deliver the opening address at the Outlook conference on Tuesday.